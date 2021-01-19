You are here

Sembcorp names ex-CEO of CapitaLand as new independent director

Tue, Jan 19, 2021 - 5:50 AM
Mr Lim currently holds 11 directorships on top of his new appointment at Sembcorp, including one as chairman of Workforce Singapore.

Singapore

SEMBCORP Industries has appointed Lim Ming Yan as a non-executive and independent director, with effect from Monday.

Previously the president and group chief executive officer (CEO) of CapitaLand, Mr Lim, 58, spent a decade leading CapitaLand's growth and expansion in China.

In more than 22 years with CapitaLand, Mr Lim helped build the company into one of the largest foreign real estate players in China before retiring in 2018.

He has also held other senior positions in the group, including the CEO of The Ascott from 2009 to 2012.

Mr Lim currently holds 11 directorships on top of his new appointment at Sembcorp, including one as chairman of Workforce Singapore, which oversees the transformation of the local workforce and industry for economic growth.

Reappointed twice to the board of trustees for the Chinese Development Assistance Council (CDAC), Mr Lim has served as a CDAC board member for more than five years.

He has also been an independent director of Singapore Press Holdings (SPH), which publishes The Business Times, since June 2019.

Mr Lim's appointment comes a week after Sembcorp announced that its chief financial officer Graham Cockroft is quitting after two years to return to New Zealand.

Sembcorp shares were up S$0.01, or 0.55 per cent, at S$1.83 on Monday.

