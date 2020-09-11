Sembcorp signs MOU to develop renewable energy solutions for data centres in China

A WHOLLY-OWNED subsidiary of Sembcorp Industries, Sembcorp (China) Holding, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with US-listed GDS Holdings, a developer and operator of high-performance data centres in China.

Under the MOU, Sembcorp (China) and GDS will work together to develop and provide renewable energy solutions for GDS's data centres in China, Sembcorp Industries said in a bourse filing on Friday.

Both companies will also explore opportunities to realise operational synergies between GDS's green data centres and Sembcorp's renewable power generation and water management systems, it added.

Koh Chiap Khiong, head of Singapore, SEA and China (energy), Sembcorp Industries, said both companies have a joint purpose of harnessing green energy to support technological growth in China.

The MOU is not expected to have a material impact on the earnings per share and net asset value per share of Sembcorp Industries for the financial year ending Dec 31, 2020.

Shares of Sembcorp Industries ended Thursday at S$1.19, up S$0.02 or 1.7 per cent.