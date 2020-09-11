You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Sembcorp signs MOU to develop renewable energy solutions for data centres in China

Fri, Sep 11, 2020 - 8:18 AM
rchia@sph.com.sg@RachelChiaBT

A WHOLLY-OWNED subsidiary of Sembcorp Industries, Sembcorp (China) Holding, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with US-listed GDS Holdings, a developer and operator of high-performance data centres in China.

Under the MOU, Sembcorp (China) and GDS will work together to develop and provide renewable energy solutions for GDS's data centres in China, Sembcorp Industries said in a bourse filing on Friday.

Both companies will also explore opportunities to realise operational synergies between GDS's green data centres and Sembcorp's renewable power generation and water management systems, it added.

Koh Chiap Khiong, head of Singapore, SEA and China (energy), Sembcorp Industries, said both companies have a joint purpose of harnessing green energy to support technological growth in China.

The MOU is not expected to have a material impact on the earnings per share and net asset value per share of Sembcorp Industries for the financial year ending Dec 31, 2020.

SEE ALSO

SCI shares jump on Day 1 of ex-entitlements trade; Sembmarine inches lower

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Shares of Sembcorp Industries ended Thursday at S$1.19, up S$0.02 or 1.7 per cent.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 11, 2020 08:20 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Shares open lower on Friday

[TOKYO] Tokyo shares opened lower on Friday following slips on Wall Street as investors searched for fresh cues to...

Sep 11, 2020 07:24 AM
Technology

Fortnite creator Epic Games says gamers can use Apple sign-in system

[BENGALURU] Fortnite creator Epic Games said on Thursday Apple Inc has given its users an "indefinite extension" to...

Sep 11, 2020 07:20 AM
Transport

Maserati aim to fuel sales with new supercar, electrics

[MODENA, Italy] Sports car maker Maserati is firing up a major push to revive the iconic Italian brand's flagging...

Sep 11, 2020 07:16 AM
Government & Economy

UK denies blocking EU trade talks, says still wants deal

[LONDON] Britain on Thursday denied EU claims of being obstructive in post-Brexit trade talks as another round of...

Sep 11, 2020 07:10 AM
Government & Economy

Twitter may remove unverified election result claims

[SAN FRANCISCO] Twitter said on Thursday it may remove unverified postings claiming electoral victory as part of a...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

SIA to cut 4,300 positions across the group

Liew Mun Leong announces retirement from public service and business roles

Employers urged to step up flexi-hours to ease crowding risk

AEM ups revenue guidance for FY2020

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.