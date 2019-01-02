You are here

Sembcorp to build solar farms atop three Cache Logistics Trust warehouses

Wed, Jan 02, 2019 - 7:05 PM
SEMBCORP Industries will install and operate rooftop solar panels at three logistics warehouses in Singapore owned by Cache Logistics Trust, the companies said on Wednesday.

Under a solar power agreement signed by the companies, Sembcorp will own and operate the rooftop "solar farms" with a combined capacity of about 7.9 megawatts peak, atop Cache’s Commodity Hub, Pandan Logistics Hub and Cache Changi Districentre 1.

When completed, the Commodity Hub will house Singapore’s largest rooftop solar facility to date, representing some 6.2 megawatts in peak capacity.

When fully installed in mid-2019, the system is expected to produce over 9,400 megawatt hours of power annually, or enough renewable energy to power more than 2,000 four-room HDB flats in a single year, the companies said.

The solar panels will significantly lower Cache's carbon footprint, and any surplus solar power generated will be channelled to the grid.

The system will also help avoid close to four million kilogrammes of carbon dioxide emissions a year, the companies added. This is equivalent to emissions avoided from taking almost 860 cars off the road or planting more than 47,000 trees.

