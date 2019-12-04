You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Sembcorp to buy remaining 5.95% stake in Sembcorp Energy India Limited

Wed, Dec 04, 2019 - 10:30 PM
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

SEMBCORP Industries' wholly-owned subsidiary Sembcorp Utilities has entered into a non-binding term sheet with its local Indian partner, Gayatri Energy Ventures Pte Ltd (GEVPL) to acquire the remaining 5.95 per cent stake in Sembcorp Energy India Limited (SEIL) for INR 4,060 million (approximately S$77 million) in cash.

Following the completion of the proposed acquisition, Sembcorp will become the sole owner of SEIL.

The purchase price is based on discounted cash flows and relevant transaction multiples, according to Sembcorp. There are also potential future earn-outs for GEVPL on the achievement of certain milestones by SEIL.

The acquisition will be funded through a mix of internal funds and borrowings.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

SEIL, Sembcorp's India energy arm, is said to be a leading independent power producer in the country focused on growing a clean energy portfolio.

SEE ALSO

Sembcorp app makes it 'ezi' to recycle correctly

Sembcorp said that the proposed acquisition will allow it to have the flexibility as sole owner to evaluate and pursue a full range of growth opportunities in the renewables segment, while at the same time seeking the right equity window to list its India business or to pursue other capital-recycling options.

The proposed acquisition is expected to be completed by the end of the year, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions, including shareholders' approval.

Negotiations on the definitive agreements are currently ongoing and an announcement will be made when there are material developments.

The acquisition is not expected to have a material impact on the earnings per share and net asset value per share of the group for the financial year ending Dec 31, 2019.

Companies & Markets

Keppel Reit obtains unsecured S$150m green loan facility

Mapletree North Asia Commercial Trust to acquire 2 Tokyo office properties

Synagie, third-party service provider to undergo mediation to settle legal disputes

F&N's S$80m integrated F&B facility in Tuas slated to complete in end-2021

Star Pharma to delist from SGX main board on Dec 6

Rich Capital's term sheet with JV partner lapses

BREAKING

Dec 4, 2019 10:16 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong unveils US$500m more in stimulus to help businesses

[HONG KONG] The Hong Kong government announced further stimulus measures worth around US$511 million Wednesday,...

Dec 4, 2019 10:14 PM
Companies & Markets

Keppel Reit obtains unsecured S$150m green loan facility

KEPPEL Reit's manager announced on Wednesday that it has obtained an unsecured S$150 million green loan facility...

Dec 4, 2019 10:00 PM
Government & Economy

China says no 'time limit' on trade deal

[BEIJING] China echoed comments from President Donald Trump Wednesday, saying there was no deadline for signing a US...

Dec 4, 2019 09:47 PM
Government & Economy

China warns US over Uighur bill, raising doubts over early trade deal

[BEIJING] China warned on Wednesday that US legislation calling for a tougher response to Beijing's treatment of its...

Dec 4, 2019 09:43 PM
Companies & Markets

Mapletree North Asia Commercial Trust to acquire 2 Tokyo office properties

MAPLETREE North Asia Commercial Trust's (MNACT) manager announced on Wednesday that it is acquiring an effective...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly