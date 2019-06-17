You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Sembcorp to inject new equity in India energy business

Mon, Jun 17, 2019 - 8:37 PM
yunitaso@sph.com.sgyunitaso@sph.com.sg

SEMBCORP Industries plans to subscribe to additional shares and inject new equity in its India energy arm Sembcorp Energy India Limited (SEIL), in a bid to support the growth of its India renewable energy business.

Sembcorp has withdrawn the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) earlier filed by SEIL with the Securities Exchange Board of India, in line with Indian regulatory requirements for such a change to SEIL’s capital structure.

Sembcorp said on Monday in a bourse filing that SEIL intends to re-file a revised DRHP at an appropriate time this year, taking into consideration market conditions. 

SEIL has a wind and solar power portfolio of more than 1,700 megawatts, including 550 megawatts currently in development.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Late last year, SEIL became the first company to deliver a wind farm secured in India’s nationwide wind power tenders. The completion of the 250-megawatt Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) 1 project ahead of schedule, while SEIL is progressing with the development of wind projects, SECI 2 and SECI 3.

Sembcorp shares closed at S$2.35 on Monday, down S$0.02 or 0.84 per cent before the announcement was made.

Companies & Markets

Health Management International in discussion for possible transaction

MindChamps buying Serangoon preschool from franchisee for S$3.2m

SMRT, SBS Transit to build rail competence together, sign MOU with ST Engineering

Singapore Mediation Centre names new executive director

Singapore's 3 big banks can defend market share against fintech threats: Moody's

UOB Asset Management launches innovation-focused equity fund for retail investors

Editor's Choice

BP_UOB_170619_4.jpg
Jun 17, 2019
Real Estate

UOB reaffirms offer to buyers of two condo projects under receivership

BT_20190617_NRFRASERS17BX0M_3810606.jpg
Jun 17, 2019
Real Estate

Frasers Hospitality to grow footprint in Europe with Malmaison, Capri brands

BT_20190617_ABTOP17_3810549.jpg
Jun 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Circles.Life has a game plan for growth

Most Read

1 71 Robinson Road quietly put on the market
2 UOB reaffirms offer to buyers of two condo projects under receivership
3 The evolving vision of cataract surgery
4 Burn not out
5 Allied Tech appoints PwC as special auditor
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_trade_170619_61.jpg
Jun 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore NODX extends decline in May; posts worst showing in more than 3 years

nodx.jpg
Jun 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jun 17, 2019
Banking & Finance

MAS issues prohibition orders against ex-UBS banker over forged documents

bankfile.jpg
Jun 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore's 3 big banks can defend market share against fintech threats: Moody's

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening