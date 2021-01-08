You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Sembcorp unit bags new solar power project in India

Fri, Jan 08, 2021 - 8:21 AM
UPDATED Fri, Jan 08, 2021 - 11:16 AM
michellezhu@sph.com.sg@MichZhuBT

SEMBCORP Industries' India energy arm Sembcorp Energy India Limited (SEIL) has clinched a 400 megawatt (MW) solar power project through its renewables subsidiary, Sembcorp Green Infra.

The energy and utilities group announced on Friday that SEIL won the bid in a "closely-contested" auction conducted by the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI).

Under the letter of award from SECI, SEIL will develop the project in the northern Indian region of Rajasthan. It is to be connected to the state's transmission utility, Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited.

The project's entire output will be sold to SECI under a 25-year long-term power purchase agreement. It is expected to be ready for commercial operation by mid-2022 and will be funded through a mixture of internal funds and debt, said Sembcorp Industries in its pre-market filing.

Sembcorp Industries' latest project win brings the group's renewables portfolio to over 3,000 MW in operation and under development across Singapore, China and India.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

According to group president and chief executive Wong Kim Yin, it represents another step towards transforming Sembcorp Industries' portfolio.

"Sembcorp has an established track record in delivering world-class power projects. This is backed by our strong capabilities in development, execution and operations. India is a key market and we will continue to provide sustainable solutions to contribute to the nation's clean energy mission," he said.

SEIL had previously completed the commissioning of 800 MW of wind projects awarded from three earlier SECI bids. This makes SEIL the first independent power producer to do so, said the group.

Commenting on Sembcorp Industries' latest project win, Lim & Tan Securities said while benefits will accrue in the longer term, it likes the group's renewed focus on the renewable sector, which is viewed to be in line with the new US administration's goals under a Joe Biden presidency. 

The brokerage however remained "neutral" on the stock given its current valuation metrics. 

"At 30 times price-to-earnings, 1.7 per cent dividend yield and only 4 per cent upside to consensus target price of S$1.84, we are 'neutral' on Sembcorp Industries," stated Lim & Tan in its research note on Friday. 

As at 11.02am, shares in Sembcorp Industries were up by 0.6 per cent or S$0.01 at S$1.78. 

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 8, 2021 11:02 AM
Government & Economy

US education secretary quits in second Trump cabinet resignation

[WASHINGTON] Education Secretary Betsy DeVos on Thursday became the second member of President Donald Trump's...

Jan 8, 2021 10:41 AM
Technology

Intel woes provide timely lesson for Samsung

[HONG KONG] Intel's troubles today could be Samsung's tomorrow. The South Korean giant is ending 2020 on a strong...

Jan 8, 2021 10:38 AM
Government & Economy

Australia to require negative Covid-19 results for international travellers

[SYDNEY] Australia will require all international travellers to test negative for Covid-19 before boarding flights...

Jan 8, 2021 10:32 AM
Government & Economy

US sets new record with nearly 4,000 Covid-19 deaths in one day: Johns Hopkins

[WASHINGTON] The United States counted a record number of daily coronavirus deaths on Thursday at nearly 4,000,...

Jan 8, 2021 10:10 AM
Consumer

Las Vegas Sands CEO takes leave for cancer treatment

[LONDON] Sheldon Adelson, chief executive officer (CEO) of Las Vegas Sands as well as its Macau arm, is taking a...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

US Vice-President Pence opposes using 25th amendment to remove Trump

Stocks to watch: Sembcorp Industries, ISDN, Soilbuild Construction, Secura

Curtain falls on CoAssets crowdfund platform, but no systemic risk seen in P2P lending

Singapore stocks rise at open, tracking Wall Street gains; STI up 1%

Sembcorp unit bags new solar power project in India

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for