You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Sembcorp's India power arm wins Bangladesh power supply tender

Mon, Aug 20, 2018 - 6:28 PM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

THE Indian power arm of Sembcorp Industries has won a tender from Bangladesh to supply electricity for over 15 years.

Sembcorp Gayatri Power - a wholly owned subsidiary of 93.73 per cent-owned power producer Sembcorp Energy India (SEIL) - has got letters of intent from the Bangladesh Power Development Board, according to an announcement on the Singapore Exchange website on Monday.

The supply of 250 megawatts of power to Bangladesh is expected to start "upon completion of procedural requirements and relevant government approvals", Sembcorp said.

The utilities, marine and urban development group added that the outcome of the tender is not expected to have a material impact on the earnings per share and net assets per share for the year to Dec 31.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The Bangladesh Power Development Board launched a tender in February for two-phase short-term and long-term gas or coal power supply.

SEIL has two thermal power plants in Andhra Pradesh, with four 660-megawatt super-critical coal-fired units and a total installed capacity of 2.64 gigawatts.

According to the board's request for proposals, the successful bidder must be incorporated in India and the power purchase agreement should be executed within 30 days from the letter of intent being issued, or at any later date as notified by the agency.

SEIL managing director Vipul Tuli said in a media statement: "We are pleased to have emerged as the successful bidder in this tender, and look forward to commence supply of power under a tariff that is competitive for Bangladesh and sustainable for our company.

"Our participation and success in this bid fits into SEIL's strategy of providing cost-competitive and reliable power, while prudently contracting our balance open capacity at viable tariffs."

Sembcorp closed down by S$0.01, or 0.38 per cent, to S$2.65, before the news.

Editor's Choice

BT_20180820_JAWRAP20GL9F_3536847.jpg
Aug 20, 2018
Government & Economy

New public housing, healthcare schemes to tackle concerns

Aug 20, 2018
Startups

US$335m in new venture funds launched for S-EA tech startups

file71isq86tburdcgnti3j.jpg
Aug 20, 2018
Real Estate

Freehold HDB leases would be 'socially divisive': PM Lee

Most Read

1 Jho Low says he will not surrender
2 New public housing, healthcare schemes to tackle concerns
3 Freehold HDB leases would be 'socially divisive': PM Lee
4 Early redevelopment scheme 'gives owners of ageing flats viable exit option'
5 Stocks to watch: Noble, Annica, Nam Cheong, TT International, Frasers Property
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

file71itztm8ltc7jjksg1n.jpg
Aug 20, 2018
Real Estate

Government studying more CPF use for older HDB flats; lease buyback extended to all flats

file6uxibwjp26f18n3euaqu.jpg
Aug 20, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's Q2 wholesale trade rises 10.3%

Aug 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX share buyback sustains momentum, exceeds S$100m in August

Aug 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Brokers' take: RHB raises target price on Sheng Siong

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening