SembMarine bags contract to retrofit 13 ships from Maran Tankers

Thu, Sep 06, 2018 - 12:38 PM
SEMBCORP Marine (SembMarine) has bagged a contract from Greek shipping firm Maran Tankers for the installation of marine scrubbers and ballast water management systems on 13 of its vessels.

The contract involves the outfitting of four of Maran's Suezmax tankers with marine scrubbers and ballast water management systems - to be installed between the third quarter of 2018 and the fourth quarter of 2019 - and nine Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCC) with marine scrubbers between May 2019 and February 2020.

All the installations will take place at SembMarine's Tuas Boulevard Yard and Admiralty Yard, the company announced on Thursday.

The latest contract - whose value was not revealed - brings SembMarine's count to four marine scrubbers and 23 ballast water management systems outfitted in total, the company said.

Its other customers which have undergone similar green technology installations include ASP Shipmanagement, Asean Cableship, Carnival Corporation, Chevron Shipping, KLC Shipping, MOL Shipping, Naftomar Shipping, Petroleum Geo-Services, Solvang Skibs AS and Wilhelmsen Ship Management.

Maran Tankers said that SembMarine was selected to be its partner for scrubber and ballast water management system installations as they "demonstrated the ability to work in tandem with us right from the project's initial phase, showing dedication and commitment to resolve challenges as a team".

SembMarine's head of repairs and upgrades Alvin Gan said that the Maran Tankers contract was "testimony to our expertise and trusted experience in a highly competitive market".

The firm's turnkey green technology retrofits include project management, vessel survey, integration design engineering, green technology equipment supply and retrofitting services conducted within scheduled vessel dry-dockings.

As at 12.19pm on Thursday, SembMarine's counter was trading flat at S$1.68.

