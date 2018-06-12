You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

SembMarine bags first polar expedition cruise ship design contract

Tue, Jun 12, 2018 - 6:04 PM
hweetan@sph.com.sg@HweetanBT

SEMBCORP Marine has secured its first polar expedition cruise ship design contract. The contract signed between SembMarine’s subsidiary, LMG Marin, and Croatia’s Brodosplit Shipyard, is for the design of a ship to be built for Quark Expeditions. It calls on LMG Marin to deliver a basic design package for the 128-metre ship, which can carry up to 200 passengers and 116 crew members. The ship is scheduled for completion by the third quarter of 2020. It would join Quark’s pool of purpose-built vessels for expeditions to the Arctic and Antarctic. “Passenger ships have always been an important market for us,” LMG Marin managing director  Torbjørn Bringedal said. “Throughout our 75 years of operation, we have designed more than 100 ferries, RoPax vessels and passenger vessels of various kinds, built at shipyards worldwide. The contract with Brodosplit for Quark Expeditions’ new polar expedition cruise ship marks an important breakthrough for LMG Marin in our focus on larger RoPax and passenger vessels.”Sembcorp Marine president and CEO Mr Wong Weng Sun said, “We are pleased that LMG Marin has won its first polar expedition cruise ship design contract. This major milestone reinforces the company’s arctic ship design capabilities which, coupled with Sembcorp Marine’s engineering expertise, will be critical to our future business opportunities and growth. We look forward to many more successes from LMG Marin.”SembMarine closed at S$2.07 on Tuesday, up one cent.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20180612_ANGROLE31_3467759.jpg
Jun 12, 2018
Stocks

SGX mulls new rule to protect minority shareholders in delistings

BT_20180612_UWSUMMIT12LV6L_3467877.jpg
Jun 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Both sides hopeful; consensus is that it's a long road ahead

BP_Citi_120618_2.jpg
Jun 12, 2018
Banking & Finance

Citi's Asia consumer business gains from its digital strides

Most Read

1 No swan song for Singapore semiconductors
2 Kim Jong Un invites Donald Trump to second summit in North Korea in July, says report
3 Trump-Kim summit: S$20m bill to host US-North Korea meeting
4 Hyflux receives notice of default from perps trustee
5 Singapore paying for North Korea's hotel stay at Trump-Kim summit: Vivian Balakrishnan
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_Donald Trump_120618_73.jpg
Jun 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Trump, Kim pledge to work towards 'complete denuclearisation' of Korean peninsula at Singapore summit

doc70js2qlpg9z81f0onwp_doc70js3choie1hyi9a8wn.jpg
Jun 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Trump says Kim makes "unwavering commitment" to denuclearise

BP_SGretail_120618_72.jpg
Jun 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore retail sales a mixed bag; inches up 0.4% in April

Fraser Place Binhai Tianjin - Facade 2.jpg
Jun 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

Frasers Property opens second development in Tianjin; looks to double footprint in China

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening