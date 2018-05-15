SembMarine COO leaves company

SEMBCORP Marine (SembMarine) announced on Tuesday evening that chief operating officer (COO) Ong Poh Kwee has left the company some two-and-a-half months shy of three years in his current position, having been appointed COO on July 1, 2015.

The company and Mr Ong - who still holds some 894,688 SembMarine shares - have mutually agreed to part ways, SembMarine said in an exchange filing.

Mr Ong oversaw group operations, including production and global supply chains.

"The board and management thank Mr Ong for his services, and wish him success in his future endeavours," the company said.

SembMarine's counter ended Tuesday trading at S$2.21, down 0.45 per cent or S$0.01 before the announcement was made.