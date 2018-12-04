SembMarine may turn in operating profits in 2019 as work ramps up

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
NOW that a large chunk of projects on Sembcorp Marine's multi-billion-dollar order book is under construction, its management is optimistic that the large-cap offshore and marine group may turn profitable at the operating level next year.
President and chief executive,
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg