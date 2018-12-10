You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

SembMarine names retired auditor Tan Wah Yeow as independent director

Mon, Dec 10, 2018 - 7:55 AM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

SEMBCORP Marine has appointed retired KPMG audit partner Tan Wah Yeow as an independent director and member of the audit committee with effect from Dec 10, it announced on Monday morning before the market opened.

The board said that having considered the Nominating Committee's recommendation and assessment of Mr Tan's qualifications and experience, as well as an assessment of his independence, it was "satisfied that he will add valuable knowledge, skills and experience to the board".

Mr Tan is considered independent by the board as he retired as deputy managing partner of KPMG Singapore more than a year ago in 2017. He is a director on the boards of Mapletree Logistics Trust Management, M1 and Genting Singapore.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

Hardy survivors of S-chip fallout worth a second look: analysts

Beyond Asia, BreadTalk has sights set on Europe and US

Din Tai Fung brand strong enough to grow in Europe, says BreadTalk chief as first outlet opens in London

Paving its way to deliver quality healthcare

Role of non-profit boards in driving innovation

Oil may see a short-term recovery

Editor's Choice

BP_Singapore Exchange_101218_4.jpg
Dec 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hardy survivors of S-chip fallout worth a second look: analysts

BT_20181210_UWBREADTALK10_3638836.jpg
Dec 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Beyond Asia, BreadTalk has sights set on Europe and US

BT_20181210_LLTOPLINE_3639050.jpg
Dec 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Paving its way to deliver quality healthcare

Most Read

1 KONE opens new regional headquarters in Singapore
2 Diesel-loaded tankers stranded in Asia as buyers retreat; rates jump
3 Singaporeans advised to defer non-essential travel to Kuala Lumpur over weekend rallies
4 Noble may seek court-appointed administration in Britain after Singapore authorities block relisting, board reiterates
5 Huawei case reveals the real US trade war with China
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_Singapore Exchange_101218_4.jpg
Dec 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hardy survivors of S-chip fallout worth a second look: analysts

BT_20181210_UWBREADTALK10_3638836.jpg
Dec 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Beyond Asia, BreadTalk has sights set on Europe and US

BP_Retirement_101218_5.jpg
Dec 10, 2018
Opinion

Post-retirement investing: how much to put in and take out

BP_Retire_101218_6.jpg
Dec 10, 2018
Opinion

Highlights of some retirement income endowments

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening