You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

SembMarine Q1 profit falls 67.8% to S$1.7m on lower revenue

Fri, May 03, 2019 - 8:28 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

LOWER overall business volume which hit the absorption of overhead costs dragged down Sembcorp Marine's (SembMarine) results for the first-quarter ended March 31, 2019. 

The offshore-and-marine company on Friday posted a 67.8 per cent fall in Q1 net profit to S$1.7 million, from a S$5.3 million profit in the prior year on the lower turnover, which was partially offset by margin recognition from newly secured production floater projects and delivery of rig. 

On a per share basis, earnings came in at 0.08 Singapore cent for the three-month period, down from 0.25 Singapore cent last year. 

No dividend has been recommended. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Group revenue slipped 31.3 per cent to S$810.6 million, as compared to S$1.18 billion in Q1 last year. This was mainly due to lower revenue recognition from rigs and floaters and offshore platform projects, which was partially mitigated by higher repair and upgrade revenue, SembMarine said. 

Looking ahead, the group noted that global capex spend for offshore exploration and production continues to improve,especially for the offshore production segment.

"Offshore drilling activities saw some improvement in day rates and utilisation levels for some drilling segments," the company said. 

Nonetheless, it added that "competition remains intense", and that production activity for the group is expected to remain low.

On this note, SembMarine said it will continue to manage its costs, cash flows and gearing, and to capitalise on new business opportunities. 

SembMarine closed at S$1.69 on Thursday, down 1.2 per cent or two Singapore cents. 

Companies & Markets

Great Eastern Q1 profit more than doubles to S$342.7m on investments

Frasers Property Q2 earnings up 8.3% to S$120.4m; to pay out 2.4 Singapore cents per share

UOB posts 8% rise in Q1 profit to S$1.05b on stronger income growth

Hard to pick clear winner between two upcoming US hotel Reit listings

ARA US Hospitality Trust prices IPO at US$0.88 per stapled security; expects to raise US$498m

No Signboard CEO arrested and out on bail in share buyback probe

Editor's Choice

BT_20190503_JOEL2_3771071.jpg
May 3, 2019
Garage

honestbee CEO replaced; firm said to be sticking to habitat growth

BT_20190503_LANDMARK_3771007.jpg
May 3, 2019
Real Estate

Landmark Tower sale completion facing delays

May 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hard to pick clear winner between two upcoming US hotel Reit listings

Most Read

1 Collapse of Hillview, Joo Chiat projects stokes fears of more small developers going bust
2 Malaysia's ringgit and stocks are set for a rebound, Ex-CIMB chief Nazir says
3 honestbee fired CEO Joel Sng, says report; startup to make statement today
4 Savings hacks for millennials and more
5 honestbee halts services in HK and Indonesia; layoffs to hit 10 per cent
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

lwx_uob_030519_48.jpg
May 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

UOB posts 8% rise in Q1 profit to S$1.05b on stronger income growth

May 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

Great Eastern Q1 profit more than doubles to S$342.7m on investments

BT_20190503_JOEL2_3771071.jpg
May 3, 2019
Garage

honestbee CEO replaced; firm said to be sticking to habitat growth

May 3, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: UOB, Great Eastern, Frasers Property, SembMarine, OUE H-Trust, Hi-P

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening