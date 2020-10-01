Sembmarine shares rise 1.4% in speculative play on firm's potential merger with Keppel

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
SHARES of Sembcorp Marine (Sembmarine) rose 1.4 per cent on Wednesday as investors appeared to see a heightened possibility of a highly-speculated offshore and marine (O&M) merger.
KGI Securities analyst Joel Ng said that while talks of a merger between Sembmarine and...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes