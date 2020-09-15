Sembmarine slips 0.6% in second consecutive day of heavy trading

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
SHARES in Sembcorp Marine (SMM) were actively traded on Monday as the offshore and marine (O&M) engineering group completed its S$2.1 billion recapitalisation exercise.
The counter hit an intra-day low of 15.7 Singapore cents on Monday, before recovering to finish at...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes