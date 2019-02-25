SembMarine snags S$175m in contracts for vessel construction, repair and upgrades

Sembcorp Marine has secured new contracts worth an estimated S$175 million for the design and construction of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunker vessel and the repair and modernisation of 13 cruise ships.

The LNG vessel will be built for Indah Singa Maritime, a subsidiary of Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL), at the Sembcorp Marine Tuas Boulevard Yard.

The 112-metre long and 22m wide vessel will have two tanks with a combined 12,000-cubic-metre (cbm) capacity. This makes the vessel the largest of its kind to be built in Singapore in terms of size and LNG tank capacity, said Sembcorp Marine. It is also the company's first LNG bunker vessel construction project.

Sembcorp Marine said it will fabricate the vessel’s unique membrane tanks under a licensing agreement with French LNG containment specialist GTT.

Upon completion in early 2021, the vessel will be chartered to Pavilion Gas, a subsidiary of Pavilion Energy, for deployment in Singapore.

Sembcorp Marine has also partnered with Carnival Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean Cruise Line, Star Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line and Star Clippers Monaco for 13 new cruise vessel repair and modernisation projects. The projects will be executed at its Admiralty and Tuas Boulevard yards.

Including the latest contracts, the company said it has now refitted and upgraded 115 cruise ships in the past 10 years.

Sembcorp Marine expects a positive contribution to its earnings from the contracts, but they are not expected to have any material impact on the group’s net tangible assets and earnings per share for the year ending Dec 31, 2019.

Sembcorp Marine president and CEO Wong Weng Sun said the LNG bunker vessel project "will be will be a sophisticated newbuilding that not only delivers optimal technical performance, but also helps MOL and Pavilion Energy contribute to the expected standard of LNG bunkering operations in Singapore."

He added that while the company is "expanding into new innovations, products and energy value chain solutions", it is still "proud to retain its traditional excellence in ship repairs and upgrades".

