You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

SembMarine to buy Sevan Marine's IP in US$28m deal to end legal dispute

SembMarine will also acquire a 95% equity interest in Sevan Marine's subsidiary HiLoad LNG
Sat, Jun 09, 2018 - 5:50 AM
leejamie@sph.com.sg@JamieLeeBT

Singapore

SEMBCORP Marine (SembMarine) plans to buy the intellectual property of Norway's Sevan Marine for US$28 million and bring an end to a long-standing intellectual property dispute between the two parties, according to a Friday morning announcement on the Singapore Exchange.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

China's trade surplus with US jumps, global imports surge

Abenomics may be losing steam just as trade friction escalates

Amazon to live-stream EPL matches in online shake-up

GIC, Temasek join Ant Financial's US$14b Series C funding round

Ant Financial's US$14b haul epitomises private capital excess

Corporate digest

Editor's Choice

BT_20180609_KRHILL9A_3466159.jpg
Jun 9, 2018
Real Estate

Jervois Hill bungalow sold for record S$2,729 psf on land area

BT_20180609_VIBRUNCHCOVER9F_3465879.jpg
Jun 9, 2018
Brunch

The future of factory jobs

BT_20180609_KTOFFBEAT9_3466152.jpg
Jun 9, 2018
Offbeat
Life & Culture

Stand up for Singapore songs

Most Read

1 Joel Robuchon Restaurant to close; only establishment in Singapore with 3 Michelin stars
2 Ex-Temasek banker emerging as active fintech investor
3 Answers finally for investors burnt by the saga in 2013?
4 COE for bigger cars lowest in eight years
5 Malaysia draws China link to huge financial scandal
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20180609_KRHILL9A_3466159.jpg
Jun 9, 2018
Real Estate

Jervois Hill bungalow sold for record S$2,729 psf on land area

Jun 9, 2018
Banking & Finance

OCBC and Wilmar ink sustainability-linked loan

BT_20180609_SIA8D8B_3466160.jpg
Jun 9, 2018
Transport

Changi Airport offers 1-year relief package to airlines amid increasing airport charges

BT_20180609_LOW_3466098.jpg
Jun 9, 2018
Banking & Finance

S'pore seeking arrest of Jho Low in 1MDB scandal since 2016

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening