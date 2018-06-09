You are here
SembMarine to buy Sevan Marine's IP in US$28m deal to end legal dispute
SembMarine will also acquire a 95% equity interest in Sevan Marine's subsidiary HiLoad LNG
Singapore
SEMBCORP Marine (SembMarine) plans to buy the intellectual property of Norway's Sevan Marine for US$28 million and bring an end to a long-standing intellectual property dispute between the two parties, according to a Friday morning announcement on the Singapore Exchange.
