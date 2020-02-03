You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

SembMarine unit's ex-president charged with money laundering, corruption

Mon, Feb 03, 2020 - 8:44 AM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

file6ucat4tkw6xxb9kdoq0.jpg
The former president of Sembcorp Marine's (SembMarine) wholly-owned Brazilian subsidiary Estaleiro Jurong Aracruz (EJA), Martin Cheah Kok Choon, has been charged by the Public Prosecutor's Office in Brazil, Ministério Público Federal.
PHOTO: SEMBCORP MARINE

THE former president of Sembcorp Marine's (SembMarine) wholly-owned Brazilian subsidiary Estaleiro Jurong Aracruz (EJA), Martin Cheah Kok Choon, has been charged by the Public Prosecutor's Office in Brazil, Ministério Público Federal.

The charges against Cheah are for money laundering and corruption in connection with certain drilling rig construction contracts entered into by SembMarine subsidiaries with Sete Brasil in 2012.

Cheah's employment with the SembMarine group was terminated in June 2015.

In addition, Guilherme Esteves de Jesus was also charged with money laundering. Companies connected to him were engaged by SembMarine's subsidiaries as consultants in Brazil.

SembMarine said on Monday that all such consultancy contracts have been suspended, and remain suspended indefinitely, by the group.

SEE ALSO

OCBC finds way to cut data-retrieval time for criminal probes

The above charges in Brazil were filed against the two men in their personal capacities, and not against SembMarine's subsidiary EJA.

In light of these developments, SembMargine will be lodging a further suspicious transaction report with the Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) of the Singapore Police Force.

SembMarine had in July 2019 lodged a suspicious transaction report with the CAD after revealing that its yard in the south-eastern state of Brazil was raided and that Cheah was involved in a corruption probe.

In October 2019, SembMarine reached a long-awaited settlement with Sete Brasil for seven drillship contracts worth billions of dollars that were frozen after the Brazilian company was forced to file for bankruptcy amid a sweeping corruption probe.

Shares of SembMarine closed down S$0.01 or 0.9 per cent to S$1.16 on Friday.

BREAKING

Feb 3, 2020 08:50 AM
Companies & Markets

M Development inks pact to buy Antai Mining International in RTO deal

M DEVELOPMENT has entered into a sale and purchase agreement to acquire the entire stake in Antai Mining...

Feb 3, 2020 08:41 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks start lower ahead of China market reopen

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Monday, extending losses in New York, with investors cautious ahead of the...

Feb 3, 2020 08:30 AM
Companies & Markets

Sarine Tech sues for IP infringement in India

SARINE Technologies, which makes precision technology products for diamond and gemstone production, and its...

Feb 3, 2020 08:27 AM
Government & Economy

South Korea vows to address financial market volatility amid virus outbreak

[SEOUL] South Korea on Monday said it will put in place policies to minimise the impact on its economy of the...

Feb 3, 2020 08:24 AM
Stocks

US stock futures rebound after China stimulus calms virus fear

[HONG KONG] US STOCK futures rebounded as investors took solace in emergency stimulus by China's government,...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly