The Business Times
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Sensors, cameras and microphones: How F1 teams tap data, AI to make real-time decisions on the track

Each car usually generates more than 1.5 terabytes of data across a single race weekend

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Young Zhan Heng

Young Zhan Heng

Published Sun, Oct 11, 2026 · 04:00 PM
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    • The F1 teams’ communications and application partners use AI to process the data during the race.
    • The F1 teams’ communications and application partners use AI to process the data during the race. PHOTO: BT FILE

    [SINGAPORE] Formula One (F1) is not just about the fast cars, bright lights and the high-octane adrenaline. There is also an immense amount of data – hundreds of terabytes of it or more – that the drivers and officials study and analyse before, during and after the races to finetune their strategies.

    At every F1 race around the world, each car typically generates more than 1.5 terabytes of data across a single race weekend.

    A senior executive from the Aston Martin Aramco F1 team – one of the 11 participating teams this season – said their cars are equipped with more than 200 sensors.

    Formula OneArtificial IntelligenceAston MartinIBMTataSingaporeMarina BayMotor Racing

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