Sentencing of consultant not expected to impact BlackGold operations

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
BLACKGOLD Natural Resources on Monday said the sentencing of its consultant Johanes Kotjo, who was involved in a bribery case, is not expected to have any impact on the group's financials or operations.
The coal mining company requested for a trading halt on Dec 14, and
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg