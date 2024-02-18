Serial System expects net loss for FY2023

Jessie Lim

Published Sun, Feb 18, 2024 · 10:01 pm Updated Sun, Feb 18, 2024 · 11:17 pm
Serial System notes in a filing to the Singapore Exchange that the net loss is primarily due to loss allowance for trade receivables, net foreign exchange loss, inventory obsolescence and higher interest expenses.
PHOTO: BT FILE

Serial System Ltd

ELECTRONIC components and consumer products distributor Serial System is expecting a net loss for the financial year ended Dec 31, 2023.

Based on a preliminary review of the group’s unaudited financial results, the net loss is primarily due to loss allowance for trade receivables, net foreign exchange loss, inventory obsolescence and higher interest expenses, it said on Saturday (Feb 17) in a filing to the Singapore Exchange.

The group said: “The weak financial performance is also attributable to the slowdown in consumer and industrial demand in Asia, especially China, amid macro challenges around inflationary pressures, high interest rates, currency volatilities and ongoing geopolitical tensions.”

Serial System reported a loss of US$5.7 million in FY 2022, a reversal from the US$12.6 million profit it reported in FY 2021.

Shares of Serial System were down 12.3 per cent or S$0.007 to S$0.05 at Friday’s close.

SEE ALSO

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Financial results

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Dasin Retail Trust fires CEO of trustee-manager, majority of directors declare proposed EGM on Feb 19 invalid

EU to fine Apple about 500 million euros over music services

Singapore bags S$750 million in aerospace investment commitments; 2,500 jobs to be filled: EDB

Retail investors net buy S$1 billion of Singapore stocks in early 2024

China stocks ready for bullish reopen after upbeat data

FTX investors sue Sullivan & Cromwell claiming law firm aided fraud

STOCKS

Breaking News

Most Popular

Purchase this article
UPDATED 19 minutes ago