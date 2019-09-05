Sevak's CEO appointed as executive chairman

SEVAK Limited's group chief executive officer (CEO) Maneesh Tripathi has been appointed executive chairman with effect from Sept 6.

Mr Tripathi has worked for the company for nearly a decade in various roles, including six years as the CEO. He will continue to hold the group CEO position in the IT solutions company.

"The board and nominating committee believe that the company needs to fill up the position of chairman to formulate a new strategy for growth and guide the company to a planned execution," said Sevak.