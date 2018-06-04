Seven companies added to SGX Watch-list

ABTERRA, China Yuanbang Property, Debao Property Development, Global Invacom Group, GRP, Hiap Seng Engineering and SunVic Chemical Holdings have been added to the Singapore Exchange Watch-list with effect from June 5.

To be removed from the Watch-list, issuers must record a consolidated pre-tax profit for the most recently completed financial year and have an average daily market cap of S$40 million or more over the last six months.

Separately, The Place Holdings said on Monday that it has been removed from the Watch-list with effect from June 5.

A full list of issuers that have been watch-listed by the SGX can be found here: http://www.sgx.com/wps/portal/ sgxweb/home/company_ disclosure/watchlist