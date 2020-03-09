You are here

SGX appoints Ng Yao Loong as deputy CFO from April 1

Mon, Mar 09, 2020 - 5:37 PM
THE Singapore Exchange (SGX) will be appointing a new deputy chief financial officer who will take over as chief financial officer (CFO) following the current CFO's retirement.

Ng Yao Loong, who will be appointed deputy chief financial officer with effect from April 1, will succeed Chng Lay Chew as CFO upon Mr Chng's retirement on Sept 30.

Mr Ng was previously assistant managing director for development and international at the Monetary Authority of Singapore, where he spent seven years in senior positions.

In a statement on Monday, Loh Boon Chye, chief executive of SGX, said: "His deep understanding of domestic and international financial markets, coupled with his leadership skills and investment banking experience, will be of value to SGX."

Prior to MAS, Mr Ng was an investment banker with Morgan Stanley in Singapore and Citigroup in Hong Kong and London. Mr Ng holds a Master of Business Administration from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Cambridge.

Meanwhile, Mr Chng is set to retire from SGX after close to nine years with the company.  SGX said he joined in December 2011, bringing with him more than 30 years of experience in accounting and financial management, including leadership positions in leading local and international banks.

Mr Loh thanked Mr Chng for his "significant contribution" to the company over the years. 

"Chng played a key role in many of our strategic investments, corporate treasury and financing activities, including the establishment of our first multicurrency debt issuance programme," Mr Loh said.

