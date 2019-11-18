You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

SGX bags excellence award for 2nd consecutive year

Mon, Nov 18, 2019 - 9:27 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

WH_sgx_181127.jpg
THE Singapore Exchange (SGX) on Monday said it has bagged the "Exchange of the Year" award for excellence for the second year running.
PHOTO: REUTERS

THE Singapore Exchange (SGX) on Monday said it has won an "Exchange of the Year" award for excellence for the second year running. 

Given out by Regulation Asia, which tracks and analyses financial regulation across Asia, the award recognised SGX for its targeted approach to market regulation, and for demonstrating a commitment to moving to a ‘community’ approach.

SGX was also noted by the judging panel for its willingness to work with the industry to raise standards across the board. This includes its collaboration with the Association of Banks in Singapore to raise due diligence standards for initial public offerings, and partnerships with property and business valuation experts to up standards for valuing companies’ assets.

SGX also ran initiatives with members of the market community to deter market misconduct, the statement added.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

To address trading misconduct, the bourse also created its Surveillance Handbooks and Dashboard, said SGX RegCo chief executive Tan Boon Gin in the statement. It also adopted the use of notices of compliance and trading restrictions to tackle matters of key concern to the market as early as possible, he said.

SEE ALSO

Alliance Healthcare: Clinic being probed by MOM 'not material' to group

"We will continue learning and working with stakeholders so as to address regulatory issues upstream and to try to counter any wrongdoers," he added.

For the Regulation Asia Awards, firms were asked for written submissions on client wins, new technologies and specific projects and solutions designed to meet changing regulatory requirements.

The submissions were assessed by Regulation Asia’s editorial team, and then evaluated by an external panel of 10 judges comprising subject-matter experts from banks, associations, law firms, consulting firms.

The judges then decided the winners in each category, based on the submissions, interview data and other supporting materials collected by the editorial team.

Companies & Markets

Nam Cheong to build shipyard, training centre in Labuan

DBS to adopt the Equator Principles in sustainability push

Tiong Seng secures S$125m in green facilities from OCBC, DBS

SIIC Environment to upgrade 3 wastewater treatment plants in China

Manulife US Reit manager names new chief financial officer

Regulators to beef up policing of corporate and governance breaches

BREAKING

Nov 18, 2019 09:17 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open lower on Monday

MALAYSIA share prices opened lower on Monday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 1.45...

Nov 18, 2019 09:12 AM
Companies & Markets

Nam Cheong to build shipyard, training centre in Labuan

MALAYSIAN offshore support vessel builder Nam Cheong plans to redevelop the facilities on a 7.3-hectare site in...

Nov 18, 2019 09:04 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: DBS, Yanlord, UE, Manulife US Reit, Frasers Prop, SIIC, Tiong Seng

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Monday:

UPDATED 1 min ago
Nov 18, 2019 08:53 AM
Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil exports sink 12.3% in October; worse than expected

SINGAPORE'S non-oil domestic exports (NODX) fell for an eighth straight month in October, posting a 12.3 per cent...

Nov 18, 2019 08:43 AM
Companies & Markets

DBS to adopt the Equator Principles in sustainability push

DBS on Monday said it has become the first bank in Singapore and South-east Asia to adopt the Equator Principles (...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly