SGX: Daily securities turnover fell 13% year-on-year in December

THE daily average value of securities traded on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) fell 13 per cent year-on-year in December to S$837 million, according to the latest statistics by the market operator.

Against November, daily average securities turnover slid 19 per cent.

Total securities market turnover stood at S$16.7 billion over December's 20 trading days. This figure is down 22 per cent month-on-month, and down 13 per cent year-on-year. There were 21 trading days in November 2018, and 20 in December 2017.

The market turnover value of structured warrants and daily leveraged certificates (DLCs) rose 10 per cent year-on-year S$988 million, but was just under half of the turnover for November.

The total market capitalisation value of the 741 listed companies on SGX stood at S$936.87 billion at the end of December.

There were also two Catalist listings in December, raising S$15.2 million, and 28 new bond listings the same month, which raised S$14.2 billion.

Total derivatives volume was 18.35 million for the month, up 17 per cent year-on-yea but down 7 per cent from November.

For the full-year, derivatives volume rose to a record 217.4 million in 2018, up 22 per cent from the preceding year.