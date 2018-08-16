You are here
BT EXCLUSIVE
SGX eyes billion-dollar Reits, consumer, tech, healthcare IPOs in coming months
Its equities head also reports good interest in DCS, while tie-ups with Tel Aviv and Nasdaq gain traction
Singapore
SINGAPORE Exchange (SGX) is seeing "very healthy" mandates for initial public offers (IPO) in the coming months - including possible billion-dollar Reits.
In addition to real estate investment trusts (Reits), the potential aspirants come from sectors the exchange has been
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg