SGX firms' Q1 profits skid almost 40%; Q2 expected to worsen

Almost all sectors saw significant profit drop, especially industrials, healthcare, property
Thu, Jun 04, 2020 - 5:50 AM
About one in three locally listed firms chalked up losses for the quarter ended in January to March, with total profits down almost 40 per cent. This was a much poorer showing than last year, when a trade war took its toll on companies. But pundits said the April-to-June quarter corporate results could be uglier.
Singapore

