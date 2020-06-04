SGX firms' Q1 profits skid almost 40%; Q2 expected to worsen

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
ABOUT one in three locally listed firms chalked up losses for the quarter ended in January to March, with total profits down almost 40 per cent. This was a much poorer showing than last year, when a trade war took its toll on companies. But pundits said the April-to-June quarter...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes