You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

SGX FX futures hit record volume in August on macro uncertainties

Thu, Sep 12, 2019 - 7:15 PM
hspillai@sph.com.sg@SharanyaBT

TRADING activity in Singapore Exchange currency futures hit a record monthly volume of more than 2.6 million contracts traded in August, with an aggregate trading volume of US$143 million, boosted by macroeconomic volatility.

The boom represents a 22 per cent increase month-on-month, and 53 per cent year-on-year rise in the notional value traded in the month. This brings the total trading volume for 2019 thus far to US$870 billion, a substantial increase against the US$571 billion traded in 2018 during the same period.

The cumulative volume for SGX currency futures between Aug 2 and Aug 5 exceeded US$32 billion. In particular, the USD/CNH and INR/USD Futures recorded a surge in trading.

Trading of the SGX USD/CNH futures crossed US$96.5 billion in August, with the average daily volume at US$4.39 billion. This comes on the back of the Renminbi breaching 7 for the first time in a decade, as trade tensions spiked between the US and China over tariffs. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The general momentum in trading of Renminbi futures at SGX has continued for a while - since May 6, trading has exceeded US$2 billion on every single day... and with four months still to go before the end of the year, year-to-date volumes have already exceeded US$603 billion against US$534 billion in full-year 2018," SGX noted in its market updates report. 

Meanwhile, with the Indian rupee facing headwinds in August, the total trading volume for the SGX INR/USD futures grew to US$44.93 billion, with 1.6 million contracts in August. 

This exceeds the previous high set in June 2018 at US$41.3 billion, on the back of 1.4 million contracts, and represents an on-year increase of 57 per cent. Trading exceeded US$2 billion on 14 days in August.

Companies & Markets

Gender diversity target on SGX-listed boards proving a challenge

Overseas exposure to be key driver of bad loans for Singapore banks

SGX FX futures hit record volume in August on macro uncertainties

BAT stubs out 2,300 jobs as vaping casts cloud

Aramco may shun direct IPO sales to US funds over legal risk concerns

Citigroup sees Middle East, Africa revenue growth this year even as oil weighs

Editor's Choice

BP_Singapore Exchange_130919_2.jpg
Sep 13, 2019
Companies & Markets

Gender diversity target on SGX-listed boards proving a challenge

BP_honestbee_130919_3.jpg
Sep 13, 2019
Garage

honestbee chairman Brian Koo looms large in startup's revamp bid

BP_banks_130919_4.jpg
Sep 13, 2019
Companies & Markets

Overseas exposure to be key driver of bad loans for Singapore banks

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_Singapore Exchange_130919_2.jpg
Sep 13, 2019
Companies & Markets

Gender diversity target on SGX-listed boards proving a challenge

BP_honestbee_130919_3.jpg
Sep 13, 2019
Garage

honestbee chairman Brian Koo looms large in startup's revamp bid

BT_20190913_JLUBS13_3891635.jpg
Sep 13, 2019
Banking & Finance

UBS to review businesses as recession test looms for industry

nz_crowd_130919.jpg
Sep 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Tougher job market in Q2, unemployment for locals creeps up: MOM

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly