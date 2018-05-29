You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

SGX heads for arbitration with NSE over Nifty dispute

Tue, May 29, 2018 - 7:36 PM
leejamie@sph.com.sg@JamieLeeBT

THE Singapore Exchange (SGX) on Tuesday said the Bombay High Court has ordered for the lawsuit filed against SGX by a unit of the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) to be settled through arbitration. The decision on the injunction is expected by June 16.

NSE's subsidiary, the India Index Services and Products Ltd (IISL), on May 21 filed an interim injunction against the upcoming launch of SGX's new India derivatives products. SGX said it had been unable to contest this injunction as it was not given notice of its application for the injunction.

"SGX will contest the interim injunction and reserves all rights in respect of damages caused by IISL's action," it said.

SGX noted that given the "uncertainty" that was caused by the interim injunction, it will "reschedule" the launch of its new India derivatives products, pending the outcome of the arbitration. The products were meant to be launched next week, on June 4.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

SGX will also continue listing SGX Nifty contracts until August 2018, as contractually provided for under its licence agreement.

It added that IISL's action has adversely affected international investors who rely on SGX's platform to manage the risks of their exposures to the Indian market, and significantly diminishes access to, and interest in, the capital markets in India. "SGX remains open to a collaborative long-term solution that will benefit Indian markets."

Companies & Markets

SGX RegCo puts 53 directors and executives on watchlist

'Big Four' unlikely to be broken up here amid UK scrutiny of auditing

Singapore, India exchanges 'abandoning trade link talks'

An opportune time for a PropNex listing

MAS to enforce short-sell reports from Oct 1

Keppel eyes S$114m gain from sale of 51% stake in Beijing prime commercial site

Editor's Choice

yaohui-pixgeneric-9277.jpg
May 29, 2018
Banking & Finance

'Big Four' unlikely to be broken up here amid UK scrutiny of auditing

BT_20180529_JQGRAB29_3453184.jpg
May 29, 2018
Technology

Another price war seen in ride-hailing market

May 29, 2018
Companies & Markets

An opportune time for a PropNex listing

Most Read

1 Malaysia drops high-speed rail project
2 Mazars faces possible actions by Acra over Midas auditing
3 High-speed rail loss 'a setback, not knockout blow to Jurong'
4 St Thomas Walk property owned by sole family in District 9 up for sale with S$68m asking price
5 New MAS rules on short-selling, short-position reports to kick in on Oct 1
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

yaohui-pixgeneric-9277.jpg
May 29, 2018
Banking & Finance

'Big Four' unlikely to be broken up here amid UK scrutiny of auditing

BT_20180529_JQGRAB29_3453184.jpg
May 29, 2018
Technology

Another price war seen in ride-hailing market

DJI00049.jpg
May 29, 2018
Government & Economy

High-speed rail loss 'a setback, not knockout blow to Jurong'

BEN_1449.JPG
May 29, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore, India exchanges 'abandoning trade link talks'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening