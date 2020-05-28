SGX hit by loss of most MSCI contracts to HKEx

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
SINGAPORE Exchange shares were mauled on Wednesday on news that the Hong Kong bourse has struck a deal for a suite of MSCI equity indexes leading to an initial 37 futures and options contracts similar to those offered on SGX.
In an interview with The Business Times (BT),...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes