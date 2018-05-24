SGX holding retail education carnival at VivoCity this weekend for new investors

THE Singapore Exchange (SGX) on Thursday said it will be holding its retail education event this weekend (May 26-27) at VivoCity's Outdoor Plaza Atrium, as part of its ongoing efforts to educate new investors and encourage them to start investing.

Targeted at NIBIs (not invested but interested) aged between 18 and 35 years old, the SGX "My First Stock Carnival" will take on a hands-on and interactive approach to educate investors on how to embark on their financial literacy journey, the Singapore bourse said.

CGS-CIMB, iFAST Singapore, Lim & Tan, Maybank Kim Eng, PhillipCapital and RHB Securities will be setting up booths at the carnival to help participants open accounts, or answer any questions they may have about investing.

An SGX "My First Stock Guidebook" will also be distributed along with a goodie bag at the carnival, and attendees will have the opportunity to interact with industry specialists and retail brokers, as well as familiarise themselves with SGX’s investing resources.

Chan Kum Kong, SGX’s head of research and products, equities and fixed income, noted that there has been a trend of young investors becoming more active in investing.

Added Mr Chan: "Our data shows that the traded value per month per investor aged 25 years old and younger saw an increase of 32 per cent in the first quarter of 2018 over the same quarter in 2016; the number of trades per month for the same group also saw an increase of 17 per cent over the same time period."

The carnival, which marks its fifth edition this weekend, will also be complemented by a week of investment workshops.

The "My First Stock Carnival Investment Week" to be held at the SGX Auditorium, will feature speakers from SGX Academy and broking firms in a series of panel discussions held on May 28, May 30 and June 1.