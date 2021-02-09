SGX in joint venture to start bond trading platform

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
THE Singapore Exchange (SGX) and its wholly owned subsidiary, Asian Gateway Investments (AGI), on Monday entered into an agreement to incorporate a joint venture (JV) company in Singapore that will launch an electronic Asian bond trading platform this year.
SGX entered...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes