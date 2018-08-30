SGX increases investment in subsidiary Asian Gateway Investments by S$73.7m

SINGAPORE Exchange Limited (SGX), the local bourse operator, announced it has increased its investment in wholly-owned subsidiary, Asian Gateway Investments (AGI), by S$73.7 million, via the issue and allotment of 73.7 million ordinary shares of S$1 each.

Post-injection, SGX will continue to hold 100 per cent of AGI's entire issued and paid-up share capital.

The capital injection is meant for additional working capital, the firm said, adding that it was funded by internal resources and will not have any impact on the company's earnings per share and net tangible asset value per share for the current financial year.

SGX's counter closed 0.27 per cent, or two Singapore cents down, to S$7.41 on Thursday.