You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

SGX, IPOS tie up to promote intangible asset disclosures

Tue, Feb 04, 2020 - 12:22 PM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

THE Intellectual Property Office of Singapore (IPOS) and Singapore Exchange (SGX) have partnered to launch a new programme that aims to raise awareness and encourage companies to go for intangible asset (IA) evaluations, according to a joint statement on Tuesday.

The Intangible Disclosure Evaluation and Audit Scheme (IDEAS) programme looks to promote IA disclosure and is exclusive to SGX-listed companies and companies preparing for a listing.

It provides companies with government support to undergo an IA evaluation and audit process to enable them to identify important IA information which are key drivers to their businesses.

IDEAS will run as a pilot programme until the end of 2020, with IPOS and SGX nominating a limited number of companies to participate. Feedback gathered during this phase will be instrumental in shaping future support for IA disclosures, the joint statement added.

Companies confirmed to have joined IDEAS include Revez Corporation and Hyphens Pharma International, which are both Catalist-listed. Water treatment company Memiontec Holdings, which is preparing for its listing, will also join the programme.

SEE ALSO

DBS raises SGX target price to S$9.60, maintains 'buy' call

Bernard Ong, IPOS group director of policy and engagement, said the programme will "enable investors to make sharper investment decisions while helping IA-rich companies unleash their real enterprise value".

Chew Sutat, SGX head of global sales and origination, added: "In helping to develop greater awareness and understanding of IA, we can bring more value to our listed companies and the wider business community."

As at 11.25am, Revez shares were trading flat at S$0.27, while shares of Hyphens Pharma were trading flat at S$0.225.

Companies & Markets

Tee International sells Tee Land stake to Malaysia's Amcorp

KIT unit buys US water management solutions provider

Acromec wins S$19.5m contract for works at Singapore General Hospital

GuocoLand prices S$200m 5.5-year senior notes at 3.4%

China stocks suffer mauling; central bank injects 1.2t yuan to calm markets

Travel curbs likely to crimp hospitality Reits' distributions

BREAKING

Feb 4, 2020 11:51 AM
Government & Economy

Japan quarantines 3,700 on cruise ship over new coronavirus

[YOKOHAMA] Japan has quarantined a cruise ship carrying 3,711 people and was testing those onboard for the new...

Feb 4, 2020 11:44 AM
Government & Economy

Patient infected with coronavirus has died in Hong Kong: authorities

[HONG KONG] A 39-year-old man in Hong Kong who was being treated for the novel coronavirus has died, medical...

Feb 4, 2020 11:42 AM
Life & Culture

J Lo and the power of 50

[NEW YORK] Fifty years between wins for the Kansas City Chiefs, and 50-year-old Jennifer Lopez, whose halftime...

Feb 4, 2020 11:40 AM
Transport

Hyundai suspends production line over China outbreak

[SEOUL] South Korea's largest automaker Hyundai Motor halted operations at one of its assembly lines Tuesday because...

Feb 4, 2020 11:39 AM
Stocks

Asia: Markets rise, Shanghai swings as investors track virus

[HONG KONG] Asian markets rose on Tuesday with Shanghai fluctuating between positive and negative as bargain-buyers...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly