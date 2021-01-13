You are here

SGX names ING's Herry Cho as new head of sustainability and sustainable finance

Previously the head of sustainable finance Asia Pacific at ING, Ms Cho was responsible for spearheading its sustainability strategy and direction for the region.
PHOTO: SGX

THE Singapore Exchange (SGX) has appointed Herry Cho as managing director, head of sustainability and sustainable finance - a newly created position as part of the company's efforts to expand its sustainability efforts.

Ms Cho will assume the role from Feb 8, and drive the strategic direction of SGX's environmental, social and governance ambitions, as well as further broaden and deepen its sustainable finance pillars. She will report to SGX's chief executive officer Loh Boon Chye.

Previously the head of sustainable finance Asia Pacific at ING, Ms Cho was responsible for spearheading ING's sustainability strategy and direction for the region.

She has facilitated more than 30 sustainable transactions including green, social and sustainable bonds/loans and sustainability-linked loans.

In her over 13 years with ING, Ms Cho also spearheaded various projects and helped establish ING's first sustainable finance team outside of the firm's headquarters in Amsterdam.

Her appointment is part of SGX's latest move to expand and develop its newly-launched SGX First (Future in Reshaping Sustainability Together) platform, a multi-asset exchange-led sustainability platform.

