The SGX-NYSE tie-up didn’t take off, but conditions today may spell success for SGX-Nasdaq dual listing
Rising interest rates and post-pandemic situation weighed on market in 2022, but that has changed
- There is renewed interest from companies to list on the SGX, judging by the pipeline of more than 30 IPOs announced by the exchange in 2025. PHOTO: BT FILE
[SINGAPORE] There has been much buzz regarding the Singapore Exchange’s (SGX) move to roll out a new dual-listing bridge with Nasdaq.
Are there lessons from a similar tie-up with the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) announced years back, which failed to attract any issuers?
The SGX-NYSE dual-listing plans were announced in July 2022, as part of a broad memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed between the two exchanges.
