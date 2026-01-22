The SGX-NYSE tie-up didn’t take off, but conditions today may spell success for SGX-Nasdaq dual listing

Rising interest rates and post-pandemic situation weighed on market in 2022, but that has changed

There is renewed interest from companies to list on the SGX, judging by the pipeline of more than 30 IPOs announced by the exchange in 2025. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] There has been much buzz regarding the Singapore Exchange’s (SGX) move to roll out a new dual-listing bridge with Nasdaq.

Are there lessons from a similar tie-up with the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) announced years back, which failed to attract any issuers?

The SGX-NYSE dual-listing plans were announced in July 2022, as part of a broad memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed between the two exchanges.