You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

SGX pioneers interest rate derivatives on Japan repo

Mon, Apr 08, 2019 - 6:49 PM
nishar@sph.com.sg@Nisha_BT

THE Singapore Exchange (SGX) is launching Asia’s first total return futures (TRF) on May 13 as it sharpens its focus on futurised derivatives.

The listed SGX Nikkei 225 Index TRF enables investors to replicate the full economics, including the payout profile, of standard Nikkei 225 Index total return swaps, which are currently transacted over-the-counter.

The TRF, with contract months listed up to 10 years, will also allow investors to trade a particular financing cost, the implied equity repo (repurchase agreements), for the first time.

The TRF will deliver greater transparency and capital efficiency, while offering new customers an opportunity to trade and hedge repo, SGX highlighted.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BP_S-Reits_080419_1.jpg
Apr 8, 2019
Real Estate

S-Reits tipped for further gains as rate hike fears subside

BT_20190408_JLCROWD_3745882.jpg
Apr 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Major VC player from Israel plans Asia fund, but says it'll watch out for froth

BT_20190408_TOPLINE8_3746196.jpg
Apr 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

StanChart 'go-to' bank for clients venturing overseas

Most Read

1 A question of time: The great HDB lease decay debate
2 Trade woes have opened doors for Singapore, says ExxonMobil
3 S-Reits tipped for further gains as rate hike fears subside
4 Jazzing up the CBD
5 OUE Commercial Reit, OUE Hospitality Trust to merge; combined assets worth S$6.8b
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

Apr 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

OUE Commercial Reit, OUE Hospitality Trust to merge; combined assets worth S$6.8b

Apr 8, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_Hyflux_080419_66.jpg
Apr 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

MAS sees no impropriety by DBS in Hyflux bond sale

BP_Anthony Tan_080419_83.jpg
Apr 8, 2019
Garage

SoftBank-backed Grab targets US$2b more in funding this year in big business push

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening