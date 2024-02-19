SGX prices S$300 million notes due 2027 at 3.45% per annum

THE Singapore Exchange (SGX) will issue S$300 million worth of notes under its S$1.5 billion multicurrency debt issuance programme, it said on Monday (Feb 19).

The notes, to be issued on Feb 26, 2024, will mature on Feb 26, 2027, and will bear interest at a rate of 3.45 per cent per annum, payable semi-annually in arrear.

The notes will be issued in denominations of S$250,000.

Proceeds from the notes issue will go towards refinancing of existing debt and for general corporate purposes.

The trio of local banks – DBS, OCBC and UOB – are the joint lead managers of the note issue. The Singapore branch of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China is the co-manager.

Under its multicurrency debt issuance programme, SGX can issue medium term notes or perpetual securities denominated in any currency, amount and tenor.