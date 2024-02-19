SGX prices S$300 million notes due 2027 at 3.45% per annum

Daphne Yow

Published Mon, Feb 19, 2024 · 10:36 pm
Under its multicurrency debt issuance programme, SGX can issue medium term notes or perpetual securities denominated in any currency, amount and tenor.
PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

SGX

THE Singapore Exchange (SGX) will issue S$300 million worth of notes under its S$1.5 billion multicurrency debt issuance programme, it said on Monday (Feb 19).

The notes, to be issued on Feb 26, 2024, will mature on Feb 26, 2027, and will bear interest at a rate of 3.45 per cent per annum, payable semi-annually in arrear.

The notes will be issued in denominations of S$250,000.

Proceeds from the notes issue will go towards refinancing of existing debt and for general corporate purposes.

The trio of local banks – DBS, OCBC and UOB – are the joint lead managers of the note issue. The Singapore branch of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China is the co-manager.

Under its multicurrency debt issuance programme, SGX can issue medium term notes or perpetual securities denominated in any currency, amount and tenor.

SEE ALSO

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Malaysian ringgit within a whisker of its 1998 record low

Outbound travellers from Singapore to pay levy from 2026 as part of sustainable air hub drive

Putin signs decree allowing HSBC to sell Russian unit to Expobank

Pfizer inflammatory bowel disease drug wins EU approval

Cordlife names ex-TransGlobal executive director Yiu Pang Fai as new group CEO

Dubai Airports reiterates need for new facility as traffic rises

Breaking News

Most Popular

Purchase this article