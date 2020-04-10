You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

SGX queries Biolidics on timing of disclosing local approval for its Covid-19 test kits

Fri, Apr 10, 2020 - 4:31 PM
tanlyn@sph.com.sg@LynetteTanBT

BIOLIDICS Limited believes that it became material to disclose that the firm had received approval for its virus test kits from Singapore’s Health Sciences Authority (HSA) only after it was certain that the kits could be commercialised. 

In addition, Biolidics only received approval for the product to be manufactured and marketed under its own brand some time later, the firm clarified in an exchange filing late on Thursday. 

The Catalist-listed medical technology firm was responding to the Singapore Exchange's (SGX) queries as to why it disclosed receiving HSA's approval on only March 30, despite the information being already announced by HSA at least a week earlier, especially in light of "the seriousness of the Covid-19 situation" and a "worldwide shortage of Covid-19 test kits". 

Biolidics replied that it was looking to commercialise the test kits, and this required product liability insurance coverage, in addition to an executed manufacturing agreement and HSA approval. The company obtained the insurance only on March 30. 

Hence, Biolidics said: "As the company only intended to commence production and commercialisation of the Biolidics test kits upon procurement of the product liability insurance, the board believes that an announcement on the receipt of the HSA approval with no certainty of commercialisation may be misleading to shareholders and potential investors."

SEE ALSO

Frozen housing market in US relies on bargains and desperation

Also, the company clarified that the provisional authorisation it received from HSA on March 20 was for the Nanjing Vazyme 2019-nCOV IgG/IgM Detection Kit, which is manufactured by Nanjing Vazyme Biotech Co. 

Biolidics obtained approval only on March 27 for the product to be manufactured and marketed under its own brand, as the Biolidics 2019-nCOV IgG/IgM Detection Kit, and therefore could not announce any earlier. 

The company said it intends to clarify with HSA as to why the information was issued earlier than this. 

Before Biolidics' announcement on March 30 that it was set to launch the test kits, its counter had closed up 7.3 per cent to S$0.22. The next day, shares of the Catalist-listed firm surged, jumping 22.7 per cent to S$0.27.

SGX also asked why Biolidics' announcement was made at 5.10pm that day, instead of after trading hours. 

The company replied that it had cleared the announcement on or about 4.40pm that day and instructed the company secretary to release the announcement, "with the understanding that it would be done after trading hours".

But as the secretary did not receive any specific instruction as to the timing, the secretary may have simply released the announcement after 5pm.

Biolidics has said the provisional authorisation from HSA will allow the firm to export the product and market it in Singapore. However, the firm will need to standard post-market duties and obligations, as well as maintain distribution records. 

Among other conditions, the firm will also need to submit the results of additional clinical evaluations of the test, if available. Any incorrect or inaccurate test results from the test also have to be reported as and when the firm becomes aware of them. 

For now, Biolidics has not received any firm orders for the test kits nor commenced manufacturing of the test kits. It therefore cannot ascertain the financial impact of these developments. 

Biolidics' counter last closed on Thursday at S$0.265, down 1.85 per cent before its replies to SGX. 

Companies & Markets

SGX rejects China Haida's request for more time to release FY2019 results

Malaysian firms led by world's top glove maker prioritise medical supplies

Money FM podcast: Google News Lab

Delay of digibank results due to Covid-19 not a dial back in commitment

Relief measures reprieve for builders, but month-long shutdown a dampener

Lendlease Global Reit withdraws profit and distribution forecasts for FY20 and FY21

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 10, 2020 04:32 PM
Companies & Markets

SGX rejects China Haida's request for more time to release FY2019 results

CHINA Haida's request for more time to release its FY2019 results has been rejected by the Singapore Exchange (SGX...

Apr 10, 2020 03:01 PM
Banking & Finance

China lifts yuan midpoint to strongest level in over 3 weeks

[SHANGHAI] China's central bank lifted its official yuan midpoint on Friday to the highest level in over three weeks...

Apr 10, 2020 02:54 PM
Real Estate

Frozen housing market in US relies on bargains and desperation

[BOSTON] Jim Morris is on the hunt for a South Florida mansion, at a bargain price. He's got money to spend and few...

Apr 10, 2020 02:09 PM
Companies & Markets

Malaysian firms led by world's top glove maker prioritise medical supplies

[KUALA LUMPUR] Top Glove Corp, the world's biggest maker of medical gloves, plans to start producing face masks to...

Apr 10, 2020 01:19 PM
Technology

Facebook must face renewed privacy lawsuit over user tracking

[NEW YORK] A federal appeals court on Thursday revived nationwide litigation accusing Facebook of violating users'...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.