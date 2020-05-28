SGX queries UG Healthcare after shares surge 40.9% on the week

THE Singapore Exchange on Thursday queried UG Healthcare about "unusual price movements" in the latter's shares recently.

The bourse operator asked the Catalist-listed disposable glove manufacturer whether it was aware of any possible explanation for the trading activity.

The counter was trading at 46.5 Singapore cents as at 10.47am on Thursday, up 1.5 cent or 3.3 per cent on the day, with almost 11.6 million shares changing hands.

Compared with last Friday's closing price of 33 cents, UG Healthcare has climbed 40.9 per cent so far this week.

Most of the gains for the week were recorded on Wednesday, when the shares finished at 45 cents, rising eight cents or 21.6 per cent from Tuesday's close.

The company announced last week that its facilities were operating at "optimum production efficiency", with a production capacity of 2.9 billion gloves per annum amid higher demand.