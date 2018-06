From left: Muthukrishnan Ramaswami, president of SGX; Chris Ong, CEO of Shared Services for Charities; Kevin Lee, CEO of AWWA Ltd; Priscilla Gan, director of Relations & Engagement at Community Chest; Aw Lay Hoon, assistant director of Fei Yue Community Services; Bavani Kerle, lead supervisor of HCSA Dayspring Residential Treatment Centre; and Chew Sutat, Bull Charge chairman and head of equities and fixed income at SGX.

PHOTO: SG