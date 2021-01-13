You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

SGX RegCo announces enhanced rules for auditors, valuers

It now requires primary-listed issuers to appoint an auditor registered with Acra
Wed, Jan 13, 2021 - 5:50 AM
raphlim@sph.com.sg@RaphaelLimBT

BT_20210113_RLSGX13_4404333.jpg
Mr Tan, CEO of SGX RegCo, says the new rules should improve market quality and investor protection, and adds that a maturing marketplace would mean greater scrutiny from investors and higher expectations.
BT FILE PHOTO

Singapore

SINGAPORE Exchange Regulation (SGX RegCo) on Tuesday announced enhancements to rules governing the dealings of auditors and valuers with listed companies.

The new rules, which follow a public consultation in 2020, require primary-listed issuers to appoint an auditor registered with the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (Acra) to conduct statutory audits. This rule change effectively puts all audits performed for primary-listed issuers under Acra's oversight.

"It serves the interest of our market to ensure that there is sufficient regulatory attention and oversight in Singapore on the audits of issuers' financial statements," SGX RegCo said, adding that the number of issuers impacted by this proposal is limited. Fewer than 20 primary-listed issuers do not have a Singapore auditor.

Secondary-listed issuers from some developed markets may continue to use auditors from their own jurisdictions. SGX RegCo will assess others on a case-by-case basis.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Acra chief executive Ong Khiaw Hong said the rule is "another step towards greater market assurance and investor confidence in the broader financial ecosystem".

Another change is the expansion of SGX RegCo's administrative powers, allowing it to direct the appointment of a second auditor. The regulator would, however, exercise such powers "only in exceptional circumstances". This may be when it believes that possible misstatements in the financial statements are pervasive, and yet not evidenced by the incumbent auditor's opinion. A second opinion may hence be needed in the interest of the market.

SGX RegCo also announced changes to rules on qualifications of property valuers and standards for property valuation reporting.

Property valuers must now have at least five years of relevant practical experience in valuing properties in a similar industry and area as the property to be valued. For Singapore properties, the valuer must be a member of the Singapore Institute of Surveyors and Valuers (SISV). Valuers of overseas properties must be members of, or authorised by, the relevant professional body or authority.

Beyond professional qualifications, the valuer should also be independent of issuers and cannot be a sole practitioner or have an adverse compliance track record.

In terms of valuation reports, SGX RegCo said valuation for Singapore properties should be prepared in accordance with SISV standards. For overseas properties, valuations must be prepared in accordance with domestic standards or the International Valuation Standards.

Summary property valuation reports will be required for significant transactions - such as at initial public offerings for property investment or development companies, business trusts or real estate investment trusts (Reits), or in an interested-person transaction involving the purchase or sale of property.

Teo Li Kim, director of SISV, said the new rules will improve the quality of valuation reports and the professional conduct of valuers.

"This will further strengthen the interest and confidence in our property, Reit and business trust sectors," he said.

The listing rule changes take effect from Feb 12, 2021.

Tan Boon Gin, CEO of SGX RegCo, said the rules should improve market quality and investor protection.

In a press briefing on Monday, Mr Tan said a maturing marketplace would mean greater scrutiny from investors and higher expectations.

"Behaviour will be assessed against the spirit, rather than the letter of the rules," he said, adding that SGX RegCo will therefore be shifting its focus to shaping culture.

SGX RegCo had launched a consultation on enhancements to its enforcement framework last August. Response to the feedback can be expected within this quarter.

It is also finalising a survey of institutional investors on their views of companies' ESG reporting, and will then complete a second review of listed companies' sustainability reports. This will likely be completed in the current quarter too.

The findings will shape moves by SGX RegCo to make disclosures more meaningful, useful and impactful, Mr Tan said, especially in relation to climate-related disclosures. It is targeting to consult the market on proposed changes by the end of its current financial year.

SGX RegCo is also planning to look at how listing rules can be aligned with the intentions of the Insolvency, Restructuring and Dissolution Act, which is aimed at making restructuring easier and positioning Singapore as a restructuring hub. These proposals are expected by end-June.

Other upcoming initiatives for SGX RegCo include consulting on proposed changes to rules governing retail bonds and a possible consultation on special-purpose acquisition companies.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Sea can pass on S-E Asian deal frenzy

Innovation centre to develop Singapore as base for advanced manufacturers

Oil and gas firms likely to be spared steep impairment that ravaged them in 2020

GIC retains position as most active state-owned investor: report

Sunpower inks steam supply deal in China

Corporate digest

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 13, 2021 05:50 AM
BRANDED CONTENT
Hub

Firms recognised for National Service-friendly policies

When Ms Cho Pei Lin revised the human resources policy at her public relations...

Jan 13, 2021 12:26 AM
Government & Economy

Trump calls his speech before Congress storming 'totally appropriate'

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump denied Tuesday that his speech last week to thousands of supporters, encouraging...

Jan 13, 2021 12:24 AM
Government & Economy

83-year-old Singaporean man among new Covid-19 cases in Singapore

[SINGAPORE] An 83-year-old Singaporean man who returned from India was among the 17 new coronavirus cases confirmed...

Jan 13, 2021 12:09 AM
Real Estate

US home prices eases in sign pandemic rally may cool

[WASHINGTON] The pandemic housing market rally, a bright spot for the US economy, may already have peaked as the...

Jan 13, 2021 12:03 AM
Transport

GM to sell electric delivery vans to FedEx, other fleet buyers

[DETRIOT] General Motors is making a push into electric commercial-delivery vehicles starting this year with a new...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Why more brands are using influencers with fewer than 10,000 followers

Blackstone to buy Star Wars 'Sandcrawler' building in Singapore

Singapore may not be hit hard by Malaysia's state of emergency and MCO: economists

Memories Group can continue as going concern, says board, despite auditor's uncertainty

Trump calls his speech before Congress storming 'totally appropriate'

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for