SGX RegCo orders special audit of SBI Offshore over factory sale

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
SINGAPORE Exchange Regulation (SGX RegCo) has ordered SBI Offshore to appoint a special auditor to investigate its disposal of a factory in China earlier this year.
SBI Offshore sold the factory in Jiangsu Province for 18 million yuan (S$3.6 million) on March 15, with the
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg