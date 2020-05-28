SGX RegCo queries EHT on restructuring process and progress of strategic review

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
THE Singapore Exchange Regulation (SGX RegCo) on Wednesday night asked Eagle Hospitality Trust (EHT) for updates and to justify the actions that its Special Committee has taken in relation to the restructuring and the strategic review of the business.
EHT is expected to...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes