You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

SGX RegCo reprimands Dapai and its executives for false statements, other breaches

Mon, Jul 16, 2018 - 1:01 PM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

SINGAPORE Exchage Regulation (SGX Regco) has reprimanded suspended backpack maker Dapai International Holdings Co along with three of its present and past officers for breaches of the listing rules.

Singapore-listed companies are advised to consult the market regulator before appointing Dapai executive chairman Chen Xizhong, former chief executive Chen Yong and former chief financial officer Lawrence Lam Pong Sui as directors or management.

SGX RegCo made its decision based on findings from separate independent probes by BDO LLP and Kordamentha into transactions by the Dapai Group in China. It said that the company had made non-factual, false and misleading statements about the supposed opening of 500 retail outlets in China, as well as payments to certain distributors and contractors involved.

The company's statements in its 2009 and 2010 annual reports - about how its internal controls systems were adequate for Dapai's needs in its business environment - were also found to be non-factual, false and misleading, while the board's confirmations were false and misleading, said SGX RegCo.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

SGX RegCo asserted that Dapai "had no procedure in place to keep track on how and when the 500 retail outlets were started".

"There was also no proper centralised documentation in place, the journal entries on payment to distributors and contractors were brief and poor controls were prevalent for the opening of the 500 retail outlets," it also said. BDO had noted that Dapai failed to retain accounting records that it should have kept for 15 years, under Chinese law.

SGX RegCo added that no further action on internal controls was taken, even though both the internal auditor and Terence Ng Kiat Peen - who was CFO from June 2011 to May 2017 - had highlighted the issue at two audit committee meetings in 2012.

SGX RegCo said it was of the view that the three executives, who were held responsible for the payment and reporting of the transactions relating to the opening of the outlets, "failed to demonstrate the character and integrity expected of directors and management of listed issuers".

Mr Lam did not ensure that Dapai had a robust and effective system of internal controls addressing financial, operational and compliance risks, and made significant payments for the 500 outlets without supporting documents and without verifying the existence of those outlets, said SGX RegCo.

It also said that both Mr Chens "have failed to act in the interest of shareholders as a whole by failing to safeguard the interest of the company and shareholders", and none of the three men responded to the show-cause letters issued in relation to their breaches of listing rules.

SGX RegCo added that it "has referred the case to the relevant authorities".

Dapai faces delisting, and trading has been suspended by the exchange since August 2017.

Companies & Markets

BlackGold calls Indonesian power plant graft scandal 'extraneous to the group'; shares tumble

Stocks to watch: Boardroom, Atlantic Navigation, Abterra, Cordlife

Abterra suspends trading after SGX turns down request to delay AGM

Cordlife in 'confidential and non-binding' discussions on structuring possible transactions

Atlantic Navigation proposes 263m share subscription at 9.89 US cents apiece to raise US$26m

Boardroom Ltd to buy peer Symphony House units for RM164.1m

Editor's Choice

BP_SGcondo_160718_2.jpg
Jul 16, 2018
Property Cooling Measures 2018
Real Estate

Latest curbs could see developers lower prices up to 10%

BP_SGtourism_160718_3.jpg
Jul 16, 2018
Consumer

Tourism sector growth spree set to continue in 2nd half

BT_20180716_YOTOPLINE_3501271.jpg
Jul 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

Optimistic Koh Brothers senses opportunities

Most Read

1 Insolvency limbo: the SGD bond market
2 Latest curbs could see developers lower prices up to 10%
3 Three families jointly sell Telok Kurau bungalows for S$37.89m
4 Chinese hotel bumps up rates for Americans by 25 per cent amid trade war-Global Times
5 Optimistic Koh Brothers senses opportunities
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_SGinflation_160718_54.jpg
Jul 16, 2018
Government & Economy

Singaporeans' inflation expectations fall to 3.11% for year ahead despite trade war fears

BP_SGcondo_160718_2.jpg
Jul 16, 2018
Property Cooling Measures 2018
Real Estate

Latest curbs could see developers lower prices up to 10%

Jul 16, 2018
Startups

Golden Equator, Korea Investment Partners set up S$120m fund for South-east Asian tech startups

Jul 16, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Boardroom, Atlantic Navigation, Abterra, Cordlife

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening