You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

SGX RegCo reviewing trades in China Haida, urges caution

Tue, Jan 07, 2020 - 7:24 PM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

THE Singapore Exchange's regulatory arm, SGX RegCo, is urging investors and potential investors to exercise caution when dealing in shares of mainboard-listed China Haida, and is reviewing recent trades in the watchlisted firm's shares, it said in an announcement on Tuesday evening.

SGX RegCo noted that on Dec 16, the on-market volume of China Haida's shares surged to over four million. In comparison, there were only three active trading days in the three months prior, with a total traded volume of 576,000 shares.

Also on Dec 16, the share price more than doubled to close at one Singapore cent, up from the last traded price of 0.4 Singapore cent.

Between then and Jan 6, 2020, both the volume traded and the share price remained high, at an average daily level of around 1.72 million shares and 1.1 Singapore cents respectively.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

SGX RegCo said that its review of the trading activity "showed that trades by a small group of market participants accounted for a significant portion of the total volume traded" between Dec 16 and Jan 6.

SEE ALSO

Stocks to watch: ST Engineering, Del Monte, Oxley, OUE Lippo, MCT, Soilbuild, China Haida

Noting that China Haida had on Dec 17 released an announcement on the revision to the terms of a rights issue, SGX RegCo said it is reviewing the trades in China Haida's shares "and will take the necessary actions including referring the case to statutory authorities where warranted".

China Haida shares closed unchanged at 1.1 Singapore cents on Tuesday before the announcement.

Companies & Markets

QAF's Australia business not affected by bushfires to date

ISEC Healthcare proposes RM37.4m acquisition of Johor Bahru eye centre

M&A, yield play to drive Singapore equities market: Credit Suisse report

Jetstar outranks SIA for on-time performance: report

Astaka auditors flag going concern issue

Parts of Singtel's Optus network disrupted by fires

BREAKING

Jan 7, 2020 06:45 PM
Transport

Arrest warrant issued in Japan for Carlos Ghosn's wife

[TOKYO] Prosecutors in Japan on Tuesday obtained an arrest warrant for Carole Ghosn, wife of former Nissan chief...

Jan 7, 2020 06:37 PM
Companies & Markets

QAF's Australia business not affected by bushfires to date

ONGOING bushfires in Australia have not affected the properties of QAF's pork production business Rivalea Australia...

Jan 7, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Jan 7, 2020 06:26 PM
Stocks

Singapore shares post strong recovery, gain 0.9% on Tuesday

THE blue-chip index closed at 3,247.86, after an advance of 29.00 points or 0.9 per cent.
 

Jan 7, 2020 06:08 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Tuesday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Tuesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 13.28...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly