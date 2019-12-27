SGX RegCo serves notice to Metech to reconvene EGM

THE Singapore Exchange Regulation (SGX RegCo) served notice to Catalist-listed Metech on Friday after trading hours, requiring the company to reconvene an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to vote on the resolution to re-elect group CEO and controlling shareholder Simon Eng as director.

The SGX has deemed that the earlier reappointment of Mr Eng on Oct 29, 2019 that was approved by shareholders during its FY2019 annual general meeting was based on inaccurate and incomplete information.

In the re-election of Mr Eng, the company failed to disclose that he had previously been reprimanded by regulatory authorities in its annual report, which was required under listing rules.

Mr Eng had been publicly reprimanded by SGX for various breaches of the listing rules in his role as chairman and CEO of Advance SCT on Oct 30, 2015. They include failing to promptly disclose material information on certain transactions and in some cases failing to seek shareholder approval.

SGX RegCo will be investigating the circumstances resulting in the non-disclosure of the public reprimand in the company's FY2019 annual report. It will also review the company and its continuing sponsor's compliance with Catalist rules, and the discharge of their duties and obligations. It added that it will take appropriate action if any breaches are found.

To allow shareholders to make an informed decision on Mr Eng's re-election, an EGM has to be reconvened, said SGX RegCo. The company has been ordered to include details of the public reprimand against Mr Eng in the circular to the EGM and to provide disclosures required under Catalist rules.