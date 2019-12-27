You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

SGX RegCo serves notice to Metech to reconvene EGM

Fri, Dec 27, 2019 - 8:09 PM
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

THE Singapore Exchange Regulation (SGX RegCo) served notice to Catalist-listed Metech on Friday after trading hours, requiring the company to reconvene an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to vote on the resolution to re-elect group CEO and controlling shareholder Simon Eng as director.

The SGX has deemed that the earlier reappointment of Mr Eng on Oct 29, 2019 that was approved by shareholders during its FY2019 annual general meeting was based on inaccurate and incomplete information.

In the re-election of Mr Eng, the company failed to disclose that he had previously been reprimanded by regulatory authorities in its annual report, which was required under listing rules.

Mr Eng had been publicly reprimanded by SGX for various breaches of the listing rules in his role as chairman and CEO of Advance SCT on Oct 30, 2015. They include failing to promptly disclose material information on certain transactions and in some cases failing to seek shareholder approval.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

SGX RegCo will be investigating the circumstances resulting in the non-disclosure of the public reprimand in the company's FY2019 annual report. It will also review the company and its continuing sponsor's compliance with Catalist rules, and the discharge of their duties and obligations. It added that it will take appropriate action if any breaches are found.

SEE ALSO

Broadway Industrial gets fresh trading query from SGX RegCo

To allow shareholders to make an informed decision on Mr Eng's re-election, an EGM has to be reconvened, said SGX RegCo. The company has been ordered to include details of the public reprimand against Mr Eng in the circular to the EGM and to provide disclosures required under Catalist rules.

Companies & Markets

LMIRT reshuffles board of directors, appoints new chairman

Lian Beng subsidiary secures contract worth S$178m

Hot stocks: Thomson Medical, Dyna-Mac surge on heavy volumes

Supplier files winding up petition against Libra unit

ST Engineering shuts Brazil unit

United Engineers loses free float, to delist after Yanlord offer closes

BREAKING

Dec 27, 2019 06:50 PM
Companies & Markets

LMIRT reshuffles board of directors, appoints new chairman

LIPPO Malls Indonesia Retail Trust (LMIRT) announced on Friday that it will be shaking up its board of directors and...

Dec 27, 2019 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Dec 27, 2019 06:29 PM
Companies & Markets

Lian Beng subsidiary secures contract worth S$178m

CONTRACTOR Lian Beng Group announced after trading hours on Friday that its 60 per cent-owned subsidiary, United Tec...

Dec 27, 2019 06:18 PM
Stocks

Singapore shares edge up on Friday, gain 0.4% on the week

IT remained a sleepy period and understandably so, with the Christmas holiday taking place in the mid-week.

Dec 27, 2019 05:45 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Friday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Friday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 7.06...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly