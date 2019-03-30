SGX RegCo warns Camsing Healthcare's former independent directors

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
IN AN unprecedented move, the Singapore Exchange RegCo (SGX RegCo) on Friday warned three former independent directors of Camsing Healthcare that it will assess their suitability for appointment as a director or executive officer in any issuer listed on the SGX.
The
