You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

SGX rejects 8Telecom's request for more time to conduct FY17 AGM

Fri, Nov 30, 2018 - 8:37 AM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

THE Singapore Exchange has rejected Mainboard-listed 8Telecom International Holdings' request for an extension of time to hold its annual general meeting (AGM) for fiscal 2017, 8Telecom announced on Thursday night after the market closed.

On April 9, the company had applied for a two-month extension to hold its AGM for the financial year ended Dec 31, 2017 by June 30, 2018 instead of April 30. But on Thursday, the market regulator told 8Telecom that the extension would not be granted because the company had failed to convene a shareholders' meeting "in a timely manner" with regards to a proposed change in auditors, among other matters. 8Telecom is a telecommunications infrastructure solutions company looking to shift into retail.

8Telecom said that it had, on Wednesday, re-submitted a revised circular for clearance by the SGX. Once cleared, 8Telecom will then be able to convene a shareholders’ meeting to seek shareholders’ approval of, amongst others, the proposed change of auditors, so that it will be able to commence the audit of its FY2017 accounts and hold its AGM for FY2017 soon thereafter.

8Telecom said further announcements on any material developments will be made on a timely basis to keep shareholders updated.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

8Telecom was placed on the Singapore Exchange's watch list last year, under the minimum trading price criteria. It has 36 months from June 5, 2017 to raise its six-month volume-weighted average price (VWAP) to at least 20 Singapore cents, and to raise its six-month average daily market capitalisation to at least S$40 million, or risk being delisted. As of Nov 29, its six-month VWAP was 0.16 Singapore cent, with a total market cap of S$15.4 million.

Companies & Markets

Stocks to watch: Keppel Reit, Amplefield, No Signboard, Marco Polo Marine, Delong, Creative

Keppel Reit divests 20% stake in Ocean Financial Centre to Allianz for S$537.3m

Amplefield back in black for FY18 with net profit of S$620,000

Khazanah sells 16% of IHH to Mitsui for RM8.42b

STE marine unit poised to land contract valued up to S$400m

SGX to hold mainboard IPO managers to higher standards

Editor's Choice

BT_20181130_JLSC_3631246.jpg
Nov 30, 2018
Banking & Finance

StanChart private bank sees future in price transparency

BT_20181130_VIE5030_3631290.jpg
Nov 30, 2018
SME

Expand Construction tops in this year's E50 Awards

BT_20181130_CCGOJEK_3631317.jpg
Nov 30, 2018
Garage

Round 2 of ride-hailing battle taking a different route

Most Read

1 China calling - and Singapore lawyers heed with ni hao!
2 Regulators seek documents from coffee shop operator Kimly; stock suspended
3 More LNG traders prefer to keep their fuel inside vessels
4 Kimly voluntarily suspends trading amid disclosure gaps
5 Learning Chinese transcends just speaking the language
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20181130_JLSC_3631246.jpg
Nov 30, 2018
Banking & Finance

StanChart private bank sees future in price transparency

BT_20181130_VIE5030_3631290.jpg
Nov 30, 2018
SME

Expand Construction tops in this year's E50 Awards

Nov 30, 2018
Companies & Markets

Kimly under MAS, CAD probe over its acquisition of Asian Story Corp

Nov 30, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX to hold mainboard IPO managers to higher standards

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening